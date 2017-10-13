Staff Writer

As President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence ratchet up the pressure on NFL team owners to bench players who will not stand during the playing of the national anthem, the media debates the first amendment and whether “taking a knee” disrespects the flag and our military. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first took a knee in San Diego in September 2016 to draw attention to police violence and racial injustice in America. But white noise and political distortion are drowning out the gesture’s original intent.

In response, more than one hundred San Diegans came together at the Jacobs Center in Southeast on October 6th to “Take a Knee” and spell the word JUSTICE with their bodies. The historic event was organized by Indivisible Watu, a grassroots progressive organization, and captured by a drone camera.

The purpose was two-fold, “We wanted to honor civil rights icon, Fannie Lou Hamer, on her 100th birthday, and take the knee in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick’s brave stance to draw attention to racial injustice,” said Angela de Joseph, health advocate and founder of Indivisible Watu, in her welcome to the assembled crowd.

Dr. John Warren publisher of the Voice & Viewpoint Newspaper and pastor of Eagle’s Nest Christian Center, gave an inspiring speech quoting a Biblical verse, Chronicles 7:14, to show that kneeling is an act of reverence. “Kneeling is an act of humility, you have to put it in context, “ Dr. Warren said. “Jesus knelt. Martin Luther King took a knee.” Dr. Warren went on to connect the legacy of civil rights leaders with Kaepernick, the NFL and the nonviolent struggle for racial justice today. “America needs you to take a knee. It is only in years to come that people will appreciate what took place today.”

San Diegans of diverse races and religions joined together in peaceful protest, singing “This Little Light of Mine” in honor of Fannie Lou Hamer, who often used song to keep spirits high during dark times. Participants held signs that reflected Hamer’s famous quote on being “sick and tired”, and shared the image of a kneeling Kaepernick, to oppose police brutality, racial profiling, mass incarceration, black oppression, voter suppression and other injustices.

Many families brought their children, from a newborn to teenagers, to be part of the historic event. Emily Green of La Mesa brought her two children, Benji, age 6, and Hailey, age 4. Although they are too young to understand the gravity of the moment, Green has already taught them about slavery and hopes one day they will understand why it was important to take a knee for racial injustice.

A broad spectrum of San Diego leaders joined in formation and took a knee, including City Council President Myrtle Cole and former state assembly member Lori Saldaña, a candidate for County Supervisor. Other 2018 candidates for County Supervisor included Ken Marlbrough and Omar Passons. San Diego City Council candidate Monica Montgomery also participated. On this day, all were united in taking a knee for racial justice.

Leaders of prominent African American organizations also took a knee, including NAACP Vice President Clovis Honore’; BAPAC Executive Board Member Kathleen Harmon; and MLK Democratic Club Vice President Alyce Pipkin-Allen. Following in the civil rights tradition, pastors and members of United African American Ministerial Action Council and Black churches joined hands and “Took a Knee.” Reverend Shane Harris, president of the National Action Network in San Diego, thanked Indivisible for organizing the event.

Rudy Vargas, San Diego representative for U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, brought the Senator’s greetings, and a young intern, to participate in the “Take a Knee” event.

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris addressed “Take a Knee” at the First Congregational Church in Atlanta, Georgia, this month, “Let’s speak the truth that when Americans demand recognition that their lives matter, or kneel to call attention to injustice, that that is an expression of free speech, protected by our Constitution, and they should not be threatened or bullied.”

Angela de Joseph agrees. “We came together as a community to spell the word JUSTICE with our bodies, to remind San Diego, and the nation, of the urgent need to address racial inequality in America today. Let this be the beginning of a coalition of justice and truth seekers, not only in our city but in every city across our country.

For more information on Indivisible and future events, email Indivisible Watu at thepinkresistance@gmail.com. Indivisible is a national, nonviolent, grassroots organization that formed in late 2016 to resist the Trump agenda and flip Congress to Democratic control in 2018. Follow on Facebook at Indivisible Watu and on Twitter @SDIndivisible.