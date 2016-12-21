Richard Vernon Springfield

March 1, 1925 – December 16, 2016

Richard Vernon Springfield was born in the Elm Flat Community of Powell Texas on March 1, 1925 to Jewel Thomas and Edward Springfield.

He received his formal education in the Navarro County Public School District.

Having spent most of his formative life as the son of Sharecroppers, Richard was blessed in 1945 to enlist in the United States Marine Corp. He was stationed at Montford Point, a small section of land on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and assigned to the 51st and 52nd Composite Defense Battalions. The Montford Point Marine training facility was abolished in 1949 after President Harry S. Truman issued Executive Order 9981 which desegregated the U.S. Armed Forces.

Richard was very proud to be a Marine, and often talked about his experiences at Montford Point and beyond. Richard also served in Korea during the Korean War, and retired from active duty during the Vietnam Conflict. Richard served for twenty-two years and retired from active duty while stationed at Camp Pendleton with the rank of MasterSargent-E8.

After retirement from the Corp, Richard held many jobs. One was driving a cement truck, which he talked about often. Richard retired from North Island Naval Station where he was employed for eighteen years as a warehouseman.

Richard and his family moved to San Diego California in 1963. In 1969, Richard joined the Calvary Baptist Missionary Church under the leadership of Dr. S. M. Lockridge. Richard was an active, dedicated member of Calvary, and served in many areas until his health began to fail. He served as Superintendent of the Junior Division of the Sunday School Department, Chairman of the Trustee Board, and Chairman of the Deacon Board. He loved being a Bible Teacher for the Calvary Brotherhood Union. He was also active in the Brotherhood Union at the District level.

Richard was a humble man who was willing to serve wherever needed, so it was no surprise to see him washing dishes in the church social hall, or with keys in hand to open or close the parking lot gates.

Even as his health began to fail with Alzheimer, he never forgot that he was a Marine who served his country or a Christian who loved his Church.

Richard departed this life on Friday, December 16, 2016. Richard leaves to mourn his passing, his wife of 34 years, Saundra Springfield; his children, Shelby R., Richard C. and Angela L. Springfield all of San Diego; step-daughter, Stacey Campbell (Joseph) of Jacksonville Fl.; beloved cousins Janice Beasley of Dallas Texas, Delores Dale Carter of Corsicana Texas; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; other relatives, church family and many dear friends.

Viewing

Greenwood Mortuary

4300 Imperial Avenue

San Diego CA 92113

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Services

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

11:00 pm

Blessed Trinity Christian Ministries West

2605 Highland Avenue

National City CA 91950

Internment

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Miramar National Cemetary

5795 Nobel Drive

San Diego CA 92122

For those wishing to attend, Internment/Military Honors will be at 2:00 P.M.