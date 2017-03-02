Andre Mims

July 14, 1991 – February 11, 2017

ANDRE KENDRICK MIMS was born on July 14, 1991 in San Diego, California to Quentin Mims and Shanell Carter. He attended Kempton Street and Bancroft Elementary schools, La Presa Middle School and graduated in 2010 from Monte Vista High School. During his youth, he enjoyed and participated in baseball, where he played center field for Spring Valley and Mid City Little leagues. He also played football as an outside linebacker for Alvarado and Skyline Pop Warner, he received the “110% Award throughout the Season” for six sacks in one game.

Shortly after high school, Andre began working for Target in College Grove and later with Secure Security in San Diego. He later decided to continue his education by enrolling at Southwestern Community College. A few years ago, Andre’s 110% mentality and attitude was significant when he battled a rare form of cancer called Sarcoma, which he miraculously and victoriously won.

Andre loved going to the beach. His favorite beach spot was Sunset Cliffs He also loved fishing, video games, having fun with his family, cooking his grandmother’s mac & cheese and playing sports.

Andre’s heavenly entrance was on Saturday, February 11, 2017. Preceding him in death was his great grandparents, Clearance Terry, Cicro Sr. and Essie Lois Dunaway; great aunts, Andrea Dunaway, Angela Epperly and Sharon Dunaway; great uncles, Fredrick, Kenneth, Cicro Dunaway Jr. and Billy Joe Terry.

Andre Kendrick Mims leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Quentin Mims and Shanell Carter; brothers, Quentin Jr. and Dominique Mims; sisters, Shamiya Mims, Aliyah Mims and Shanarra Bonner; grandparents, Theodis Mims and Jacqueline Dunaway, Robert Carter Sr. and Sharon Bivens; great-grandmother, Agusta Terry; uncles, Melvin Beaty, Jr., Larry Willis Jr. and Jimmy Hamilton; aunt, Joanna Hamilton, great uncle, Earl Bivens; great aunts, Rosilyn Davis, Miachell Dunaway and Leticia Dunaway, Phyllis and Natalie Terry, Shelia Strater and Rhonda Goins; nephews, Quentin III, Braylon and Kieree’ion and a host of cousins, other relatives and many friends who loved him and will miss him. Services were held Monday, February 27, 2017 at Bethel A.M.E. Church; interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.