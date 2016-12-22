1st African American Woman to Lead as Mayor in the County of San Diego

By JoAnn Fields

Lemon Grove, CA: History has been made on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 as the 1st African American woman Mayor Racquel Vasquez has been sworn in as the next Mayor of the City of Lemon Grove and the 1st in the County of San Diego. Her predecessor Mayor Mary Sessom reigned as the Mayor of Lemon Grove for the past 20 years.

Mayor Vasquez states, “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the many friends and volunteers who have supported my campaign for Mayor since day one and to say thank you to all of the Lemon Grove residents who voted for me in this election. Since the very beginning, I have been proud of our people-powered campaign and I am humbled by the support of the community. Rain or shine, we knock on doors in every area of the City and made phone calls to share our message.

It truly is an honor to serve as Mayor for the City of Lemon Grove and with your help, we can work together to ensure Lemon Grove is a thriving, safe, and business-friendly City offering arts, culture and recreational opportunities for everyone to enjoy!”

Over 100 family members, friends and supporters packed the Lemon Grove Council Chambers. Among her supporters Chaunteal shares, “With all that is going on in the current state of affairs of our country, having the FIRST Black woman as mayor in San Diego County is historic and special on so many levels. Historic for obvious reasons, but I believe also to continue that hope that so many feel we are losing in 2017. This week, we have entered the last 30 days of President Obama’s administration and Mayor Vasquez being elected can serve to remind us that what happened in November and the unknown of what is to come over the next 4 years does not have to happen in the city of Lemon Grove nor the county of San Diego. Vasquez being elected and sworn as Mayor of Lemon Grove is special to me because of the unprecedented support she has received from an otherwise “quiet” Black San Diego community, the support of her Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated sisters and the countless others who believed in her. Her asking for that support to continue is important as we do not know when this will happen again and also because she cannot do it alone. We owe her that due diligence. I am proud and humble to witness what happened on Tuesday, December 20th and am excited to see what Mayor Vasquez will do for the city and how it will progress into positives for the county.”

For more information regarding the vision and activities of Mayor Vasquez, please visit the City of Lemon Grove’s website at www.lemongrove.ca.gov or visit her office at 3232 Main Street, Lemon Grove, CA. 91945.