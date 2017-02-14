The winners of the “48th NAACP Image Awards” were announced tonight during the live broadcast from Pasadena Civic Auditorium which aired on TV One. The two-hour live special was hosted by Anthony Anderson. There was a live pre-show from the red carpet hosted by Nischelle Turner and Terrence Jenkins including Tai Beauchamp and Chris Spencer as special correspondents.

NAACP Chairwoman Roslyn Brock presented the NAACP Chairman’s Award to Harvard Law Professor Charles J. Ogletree, Jr. NAACP President Cornell William Brooks presented the NAACP President’s Award to Lonnie G. Bunch, III.

Some of the biggest names in film, television and music appeared including: Taraji P. Henson, Denzel Washington, Dwayne Johnson, Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross, Nate Parker, Niecy Nash, Omari Hardwick, Regina King, Mandy Moore, John Legend, Terrence Howard, Angela Bassett, Sterling K. Brown, Octavia Spencer, Trevor Noah, Janelle Monae, Issa Rae, Mike Colter, Mykelti Williamson, Adam Rodriguez, Rashida Jones, Bill Paxton, Brian White, Deon Cole, Jussie Smollett, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Justin Cornwell, Nick Kroll, Penny Johnson, Pooch Hall, Don Cheadle, Keesha Sharp, Andra Day, Kofi Siriboe, Rutina Wesley, Stephan James, Tika Sumpter and Uzo Aduba. Also appeared were cast members from Empire, This Is Us, Atlanta, The Carmichael Show, Power, black-ish, Queen Sugar, and more.

The winners of the “48th NAACP Image Awards” in the non-televised categories were announced during a gala dinner celebration that took place Friday, February 10, 2017, at the Pasadena Civic Center Ballroom – the event was hosted by Erica Ash and Deon Cole.

The NAACP Image Awards production team included Executive Producers Reginald Hudlin and Phil Gurin, Tony McCuin was the Director, Kimmie H. Kim and Byron Phillips were Co-Producers, and Robin Reinhardt was Talent Producer. Cree Summer was the in-show announcer.

The NAACP Image Awards is the premiere multicultural awards show. It celebrates the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.

Nominees for the NAACP Image Awards are determined by the number of entries received by the deadline. To be eligible, projects must have had a national distribution date between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2016. From those entries, a nominating committee selects five nominees in each of the 56 categories. To determine the winners, the members of the NAACP vote via a secured online site. The results are tabulated by the Image Awards auditors, Bert Smith & Co., and the results are confidential until the envelope is opened LIVE on stage during the TV One telecast on Saturday, February 11, 2017.

Below are all of the winners for the 48th NAACP Image Awards.

Television Categories

Outstanding Comedy Series

“`black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “`black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Tracee Ellis Ross – “`black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Drama Series

“Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Taraji P. Henson – “Empire” (FOX)

Motion Picture Categories

Outstanding Motion Picture

“Hidden Figures” (20th Century Fox)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington – “Fences” (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures” (20th Century Fox)

Entertainer of the Year

Dwayne Johnson

The winners from last night’s “48th NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Awards Dinner” are below.

