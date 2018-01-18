By Keith D. King

Last week, Mcdonald’s released the list of All-American Nominees to play in their inaugural All-Star Basketball game in March. Five of the players nominated are from San Diego.

Taeshon Cherry of Foothills Christian, Kiera Oakry, Jayda Villareal, Bianca Notarainni, and Kendal Ellenbeck all from the #1 ranked La Jolla Country Day.

Cherry has been a big time player for Foothills Christian since transferring from St. Augustine. The 6-10 forward is averaging 20.6 points per game, to go along with 10.6 rebounds. If chosen to the Mcdonald’s final roster, he would become the 2nd player in a row from Foothills Christian named an All-American, following current UCLA Point Guard Jaylen Hands. Cherry is ranked #22 in the ESPN100 player rankings. He recently de-committed from USC and currently has offers from schools such as Arizona, San Diego State, and Texas A&M.

For the Torreys, having four players nominated to be All-Americans is indicative of the joint effort the team in the team’s success. Kendal Ellenbeck, a 5-11 forward, is averaging 9.9 points and 7.7 rebounds. Bianca Notarainni, a 6-foot center, is averaging 8.4 points and 8.5 rebounds. Kiera Oakry, a 5-10 forward, is averaging 8.1 points and 7.1 rebounds. Jayda Villareal, a 5-6 guard, is averaging 8.0 points and 2.1 rebounds.

Last year San Diego had a record three players named Mcdonald’s All-American, Destiny Littleton now playing at Texas, Jaylen Hands now at UCLA, and Brandon McCoy now at UNLV. The final rosters will be named this week, and the official game will be played on March 28th in Chicago.