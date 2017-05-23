ALICE SCARBOROUGH SMITH

Alice Marie “Scarborough” Smith July 1, 1921- April 22, 2017

Born Alice Marie Scarborough, July 1, 1921 in Merryville, LA to Lucious and Gertrude Scarborough. Alice was the second daughter from a total of eight children that the Scarborough’s were blessed with. The Scarborough children consisted of Lewis “LB”(deceased), Shelton(deceased), Thelma(deceased), Eugene(deceased), Eugene(deceased), Alice, Gertrude(deceased), Julia(last living sister, San Diego, CA), Phillip(deceased).

During her late teen years Alice followed her sister Thelma to San Diego, CA where they finally called home. In San Diego, CA, Alice graduated from San Diego High School. She was introduced to the Catholic faith through Christ the King Catholic Church, which touched her life and heart deeply. Through Alice’s faith, she decided to dedicate her life to helping the less fortunate.

While learning and exploring San Diego, Alice met and married Willie Smith. They met at the old Douglas Hotel in downtown San Diego. She loved the fact that he was smooth on the dance floor. Through their union they were blessed with two children, Cecilia “Che-Che” Elizabeth “Smith” Roberts and William “Billy” Leroy Smith both deceased.

In San Diego Alice first worked as a telephone operator for Pac Bell. After Pac Bell, she moved onto a better opportunity with Service Employees International Union “SEIU” Local 2028(formally 102) amusement division in 1947. Within the union, Alice worked many years at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Racing Association, San Diego County Fair, Sports Arena, San Diego Convention Center, Lane Field, Balboa and Jack Murphy Stadium, serving many positions including maid services, “the Clock Tower,” and Shop Steward. Alice was most known for her work at Del Mar Thoroughbred Racing, where she was employed for over 40 years, eventually retiring from the occupational field that she loved.

While working to provide for her family, Alice was very dedicated to serving her community through her faith. Alice belonged to a group of faithful “colored Catholics” seeking to establish a parish. Through the efforts and prayers of her Alice and her group, The Little Flower Club, found a facility in the fall of 1938 located on the 2900 block of Imperial Avenue. The first mass was held Christmas night with Fr. Dan Leary as pastor and celebrant; Fr. John Regan, Jesuit, and two black sailors serving the Mass. In 1943 the parish relocated to its current location 529 N. 32 St Alice worked tirelessly alongside her fellow parishioners, to make Christ the King “a Gem of a Parish”.

As a member of the Altar Society, Eucharistic Minister, Mardi Gras Festival, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Catholic Workers, and San Diego Organizing Project she would lend her services to the community through her love of Christ in many facets. Upon establishing the Knights and Ladies of St. Peter Claver, Christ the King, Court #371, She became one of the early members, hence, receiving the honor and title of Lady Alice Smith. Alice believed whole heartedly in the motto in every facet of her life. She used her hands and determination to be a major force with the church, community, her family, and helping the less fortunate.

Alice spent a lot of her time working with the less fortunate. Starting in the late 60s and early 70s, Alice and others would feed the homeless from the foods that was thrown out by local grocery stores. She started out feeding the homeless from Christ the King Catholic Church and eventually moved her services to The Soup Kitchen before it became St. Vincent de Paul.

Her love for feeding the homeless was a family affair. She would enlist her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brother, sisters, and great grandchildren to work various roles in efforts to get our community fed. She instilled the love for community and quiet dignity in all those that she loved.