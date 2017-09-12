ANTWAN VEASEY

Antwan La’Teef Veasey July 21, 1953-August 17, 2017

Antwan La’Teef Veasey was born as Alvin James Veasey Jr. in Wilmington, North Carolina on July 21, 1953 to Alvin James Veasey, Sr. and Ethel Mae Veasey, both whom preceded him in passing. Antwan , was the oldest child of four, Michael Jerome, deceased, Chris Bernard, and Joseph Douglas, deceased. As the oldest and the coldest Antwan earned the childhood nickname of Spike, named for his toughness and size. That name was a badge of honor as he naturally assumed the role of protector for his little brothers. Military Brat-yes, both parents served in the Armed Forces. His father was a Master Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps and his mother served as a nurse in the United States Army. Therefore, while his parents served our country, he was raised by his grandmother, Odessa Veasey (Mother Dessa).

The family relocated to San Diego when Antwan was 11 years old. Once here, he established himself as an athlete playing football; he loved sports. He graduated from Morse High School and while there, he participated in Junior ROTC and was a premiere athlete, named an All League Champion as a Strong Safety. He attended San Diego City College and earned the Associate of Arts degree and transferred to attended University of California San Diego and continued his love for football. He was invited to the NFL Combine and scouted by the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders, a love that only grew stronger.