Arthur Charles Williams Sr.

Arthur Charles Williams March 10,1944-March 20,2017. Arthur Charles Williams Senior was born on March 10, 1944 in San Antonio, Texas. He was the eldest boy of five children to the late Hallie Franklin Williams and Mary Etna Johnson. Arthur, or “Bubba” as he was known to friends and family, grew up in the Denver Heights neighborhood of San Antonio. As a child he was baptized and was a member of Zion Star Baptist Church. Arthur graduated Phyllis Wheatley High School in 1962. Post high school, Arthur continued his education at St. Philip’s College and later transferred to St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas where he earned his bachelor’s degree.

In 1966 Arthur enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. After boot camp in Camp Pendleton, he worked with the motor transport maintenance company as an engine mechanic in California, North Carolina, and Texas. During three years of active duty, Arthur earned a Good Conduct Medal and a National Defense service medal. Arthur received his honorable discharge in 1972 at rank of Sergeant.

Arthur moved to Southern California to resume his civilian life. Arthur attended Pasadena City College before transferring other universities in Los Angeles and Orange County to continue his education. Arthur worked for AT&T during his time in Los Angeles. In his spare time Arthur enjoyed attending concerts, running marathons, hiking, and raising his two Collies.

Ultimately, Arthur moved to San Diego and graduated from San Diego State University; this move also allowed Arthur to be close to his Aunt Janie Graves. Arthur worked for the electronics division of General Dynamics for over 20 years, ultimately achieving supervisor of his department. During his career in the aerospace industry, Arthur continued his education, earning master’s degrees in business administration, computer technology, and engineering.

Through his aunt and youngest sister, he met his wife Maxine Patrick. Arthur and Maxine were married on January 10, 1981. Through this union 2 children were born son Arthur Charles Kirkpatrick Williams, Jr. in 1981, and daughter Johnsee Maxine Beatrice Williams in 1985. For seventeen years, Arthur was a loving husband to Maxine until she lost her battle to cancer in 1999.

Arthur left the aerospace industry for education in order to better attend to his sick wife and raise his two young children. Starting in 1996, Arthur worked as a teacher for the Sweetwater Union High School District. “Mr. Williams” spent over 10 years at Granger Junior High School in National City, California where he taught mathematics, computer technology, and keyboarding to both students and parents. Arthur retired from education in 2012.

Arthur always valued education. Having earned two bachelors and three Masters, Arthur encouraged all of his students to continue to learn after high school, whether through attending university, the military, or vocational schools. He considered his students “little angels in the making” and took pride in seeing his former students succeed. In retirement he enjoyed fishing, traveling, cooking, and talking philosophy to friends and family. Arthur was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity. He loved people and always wanted others to feel comfortable and included.

Arthur was preceded by mother Mary Etna Johnson (Williams), father Hallie Franklin Williams, wife Maxine Patrick Williams, younger brother Franklin Ray Williams, and older sister Shirley Jean Givens. He is survived by younger sisters Frances K Jones(Willie Jones) Janice Y Suber(Terrence Suber); sister-in-law Diane Williams Cummings (late Franklin Williams/ Larry Cummings)son Arthur Charles Kirkpatrick Williams, Jr. and daughter Johnsee Maxine Beatrice Williams, cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of love ones.

Services were held Friday, March 31, 2017 at Bethel Baptist Church; interment Greenwood Memorial Park. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.