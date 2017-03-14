ACLU’s Norma Chávez-Peterson honored as Woman of the Year

SAN DIEGO – Assemblymember Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. celebrated Women’s History MonthSunday with a Salute to Women Leaders at the Lemon Grove City Hall. Among the honorees is civil rights champion and ACLU San Diego Executive Director Norma Chávez-Peterson whom Weber named as her 2017 Woman of the Year. Chávez-Peterson was also honored in a ceremony at the State Capitol earlier this month.

“Norma demonstrates the kind of strong, passionate, visionary and effective leadership we need so desperately right now to protect the rights of our most vulnerable residents,” Weber said.

Weber also recognized a number of other remarkable women from her district in the following categories:

Arts

April Mahoney: Nominated by Oak Park Community Council for organizing a successful community cultural event at Chollas Lake Park Amphitheater

Business

Rebecca Llewllyn

Community Activism

Ellen D. Nash: for her long-term activism and dedication to the community of Jamacha

Vickie Church: for her tireless advocacy on behalf of Chollas Lake Park

Education

Ethel Daniels: for unwavering passion for education as a teacher and mentor in the San Diego Unified School District

Government

Genevieve Jones-Wright: for her work as a public defender and volunteer attorney with the California Innocence Project

Health Services

Rachelle Rene: for her work as a mental health professional, empowering her clients through partnership, encouragement, support, trust and compassion

Health Sciences:

Dr. Aliklah Weber: for her work in adolescent gynecology, her dedication to advocating on behalf of adolescent reproductive health and her encouragement of health choices

Labor:

Taisha Brown: for her diverse activities in the progressive community, including serving as a delegate to the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council

Senior Advocacy:

Rosemary Pope : for her work as Executive Director of San Diego’s Fourth District Senior Resource Center and various advocacy efforts on behalf of San Diego’s senior population

Cynthia White Parks: for her service on the Aging and Independent Services Advisory Board and as an older adult educator in the San Diego Community College District

Social Services

Geraldine Hill: for founding On Your Feet Inc., which provides relief for homeless families, and for her tenacious advocacy on behalf of San Diego’s homeless population

Youth Leader

Olivia Lewis: a high school junior who has volunteered with Father Joe’s Village, Rady’s Children’s Hospital, and SAY San Diego’s Teen Court all while maintaining an impressive 4.16 GPA and playing varsity tennis. She plans to go to medical school and specialize in oncology.

Glass Ceiling Awards

Mayor Raquel Vasquez: First African American Woman elected as Mayor in Lemon Grove

First African American Woman elected as Mayor in Lemon Grove Council President Myrtle Cole: First African American Woman Elected to San Diego City Council

Mayor Mary Salas: First Latina Mayor of Chula Vista