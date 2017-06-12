BARNETT PERSON

Barnett Person-June 11, 1930-May 21, 2017

All the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players. They have their exits and their entrances and in time, play many parts (Shakespeare) during the seven stages of a man’s life:

(1) Infancy; (2) School boy; (3) the Lover; (4) the Soldier; (5) the Justice with acquired wisdom; (6) Old Age, and finally, (7) exits from the stages of life forever.

BARNETT PERSON made his entrance on life’s stage June 11, 1930. Barnett took his exit on May 21, 2017. During his life, he indeed played many parts: son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend, survivor, mentor and truth teller.

Barnett portrayed each of these parts with dignity, kindness, humor, faithfulness, joyfulness and self-confidence.

Barnett was the son of Henry Person and Mary Murray-Person. He was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Lela Anderson-Person of almost half a century.

Barnett is survived by his five children, Bardine Skeete (Terry), Barnett Person Jr. (Pat), Michael Person, Cynthia Person-Smith (Charles) and Ronnie E. Person Sr.; his brother, James Person “Shorty” and Lessie Bell Person-Eford “Lemon”; the future stars of his posterity, his grandchildren, Stacie Person, Jabali Person (Monique), Teon Person, Shannon Gangstad (Wayne), Jamil Person (Tommi Lynn), Autumn Skeete, Angela Jones (Brandee), Charles “Ryan” Smith, Chase Smith, Ronnie Person Jr. and five great-grandchildren.

Barnett was an uncle to a plethora of nieces and nephews. Barnett had numerous friends that transcended to seem as family. He let them and the world know how he was blessed by these friendships. In turn, one of the ways he blessed others was by his undaunted kindness. He was a mentor to colleagues, family and friends. Barnett provided encouragement and criticism as needed to help individuals discover and develop their potential. Barnett Person Sr. received many accolades during his exemplary life.

Barnett unabashedly proclaimed that the favorite parts he played were that of husband, father and grandfather. In the end, Barnett Person will be remembered as a man who deeply loved his life, loved his family and loved his friends. Barnett Person was a man of God, warrior and pioneer. He paved the way for many to follow. A courageous man, he stood strong in the face of danger. His strong character, his fighting but loving spirit will remain with us forever.

Services were held Thursday, June 1, 2017 at Linda Vista Second Baptist Church; interment at La Vista Memorial Park. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.