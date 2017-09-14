BBVA Compass Hosts Epic Midway Summer Concert

By Terri Fowler – M.A.N.D.A.T.E.

SAN DIEGO – The biggest and brightest entertainers in the business have walked the decks of the Midway for the past three years from Karen Clark-Sheard to Erica Campbell and Byron Cage, but the fourth annual Bayside Gospel Concert Aboard the Midway was the most celebrated, taking place over the busy Labor Day weekend and featuring two of gospel’s most prolific and memorable artists, J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise and Myron Butler.

On September 2, James “JJ” Hairston and Youthful Praise left no doubt why they are the most sought after contemporary choir in the nation. They shared award winning and nominated songs like “Incredible God” and “No Reason to Fear” that demonstrated their energetic stage presence, and phenomenal vocal power. And special guest, Myron Butler, brought the house down with a riveting vocal set of classic songs like “My Best Praise” and “Set Me Free” that captivated the audience.

As billed, M.A.N.D.A.T.E. Records Inc., San Diego’s premier Gospel/Jazz/Christian Rap record label raised the bar with entertainment and exciting changes that rivaled all previous shows for this label aboard the flight deck. Not only were there two headliners at these festivities, the timing of the concert was changed from Sunday to Saturday, a prime weekend day. Recording artist, Chris White performed his charting summer sensation, “New Life” and gospel’s quintessential quartet, Men 4 Christ sang fan favorites from their CD “Breakthrough” along with Cornerstone Church Worship’s praise team who started off the show with a fiery and praise-filled worship.

There was something for everyone this year and as people poured onto the deck of the floating museum all evening long – so did the Spirit of God. It was a memorable and moving night for everyone aboard as they took in the exceptional music and scenery high above the city streets, while honoring the selfless achievements of our active and retired members of our military.

The concert presenter, BBVA Compass, recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and premiere first-time homebuyers loans and service bank, was a major partner and contributor of this years’ event, along with Voice and Viewpoint Newspaper, Port of San Diego, County of San Diego, AT&T, Comerica, and the Midway Diversity Committee.

There are even higher expectations and anticipation for the 2018 lineup of entertainers as the Midway Board of Directors, M.A.N.D.A.T.E. Records, Mandate Project Impact and community leaders work together to continue their efforts to celebrate the American art form of Gospel music, promote diversity on the Midway and honor, acknowledge and support our military and their families in a tangible way. #iammandate, #mandateatthemidway, #mandateonthebay