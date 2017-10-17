The Grio

On Tuesday, BET announced the official list of nominees for the BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards.

Solange leads the pack of nominations with seven total, including Best R&B/Soul Female Artist as well as Video of the Year and Song of the Year for “Cranes in the Sky.”

Bruno Mars, who had six total nominations, also is up for Song of the Year for “That’s What I Like,” as well as Album/Mixtape of the Year for 24K Magic.

Other nominees include Khaled, Rihanna, SZA and Bryson Tiller, who between them have received nods for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best New Artist, Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, and the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award.

Toni Braxton is also set to be honored with the Don Cornelius Legend Award for her lifetime of work, including her most recent album, Sex & Cigarettes, which is the first album she has put out in seven years.

BET will also present its third ever Lady of Soul Award to SWV, one of the most iconic groups of the 90s.

The Soul Train Awards, which will be filmed on Nov. 5 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, will air on BET and BET HER on Nov. 26, 2017 at 8PM ET