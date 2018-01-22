The Grio

Bill Cosby is scheduled for a live show on Monday night in Philadelphia.

According to Deadline, Cosby is set to perform alongside the Tony Williams Jazz Quartet at the Lorosa Jazz Club in the City of Brotherly Love.

Cosby’s reps reportedly said that he was “proclaiming to honor his fans with a historic performance” and had therefore scheduled a “special comedy concert.”

The timing is definitely worthy of a serious side-eye, though, considering a judge in Norristown, PA, has just set a date for jury selection in the retrial of his sexual assault case. The judge set March 29 as the beginning date for jury selection, with the trial set to begin on April 2.

This time, the jury will be made up of local residents only.

The Andrea Constand trial

The April trial will see Cosby once again facing accusations from Andrea Constand that he drugged and assaulted her in 2004. Cosby’s argument in his defense was that the sexual relationship between himself and Constand was consensual.

However, the jury deadlocked, resulting in a mistrial.

An unidentified juror told ABC News shortly after the trial that, at some point during the trial, during which jurors deliberated for around 52 hours, jurors had voted 10-2 that Cosby was guilty, specifically for digitally penetrating Constand without obtaining her consent. The same 10-2 vote was also reached that he was guilty of giving her drugs or alcohol to impair her.

With the retrial coming up fast, it seems that Cosby is still making questionable decisions, recently telling a reporter not to put his name on the #MeToo movement.

Last week, Cosby went to Philly’s Old City at Ristorante La Veranda where, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, he joked around with a table full of men. He also reportedly had to be helped into the restaurant, because of his alleged blindness.

But when he was leaving the restaurant, the Inquirer‘s Laura McCrystal shook his hand, prompting Cosby to make a questionable remark.

“Please don’t put me on #MeToo,” he said.

It may be that, looking ahead to the retrial of that case, Cosby has noticed that Constand has been active on Twitter, specifically talking about the #MeToo movement.