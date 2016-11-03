By Edward Henderson

Sometimes blessings come in ways that we least expect them to. Actress and single mother Melody Betts had recently moved to New York to pursue her theatre dreams. It had been a month since her last role and she was beginning to panic about when her next opportunity would come. The price of rent in New York and taking care of a young daughter can do this to even the most confident thespian. When Betts’ agent called with an audition for Broadway’s rendition of ‘The Sound of Music’, it was a welcomed challenge. When she arrived at the audition, however, none of the actresses in the waiting room looked like her. The audition was for The Mother Abbys, casted traditionally as a white woman. Admittedly doubt crept into Betts’ mind, but like Mother Abbys’ signature song, climbing mountains isn’t something new for her.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland and raised in Chicago, Betts started singing and acting at the age of five. She was very active in theatre at her performing arts high school and eventually went on to major in theatre in college and graduate school.

“I tend to shine in the area of the arts,” said Betts. “I’ve come to the conclusion that this is where I’m supposed to be. When I am acting, singing, or performing that’s when I’m happiest. That’s when I’m at peace. What makes me passionate [about the arts] is knowing that I’m doing what I was created for.”

While Betts’ acting talent was always nurtured in her household, the surrounding environment of her neighborhood wasn’t as conducive to following a dream.

“I remember one time I took a trip to Africa, some of my neighbors found out and they couldn’t believe the fact that I had left the continent and visited another across the Ocean. That’s just to give you an idea of the mentality of the people around where I grew up. I had to have the courage to go after what I believed was mine and not stay here and do what everyone else was doing.”

Betts needed every ounce of that courage in the waiting room for her audition for Mother Abbys.

“I was hopeful, but honestly when I first got in there waiting to be seen and everyone else there didn’t look anything like me. Women were in there singing for their lives and had much more experience than me, but I was determined to do the best I could do.”

After seeing Betts sing two or three times they hired her for the role.

“It was amazing because I hadn’t worked for a month. I was praying every day and asking the lord to help me to book something to provide for my family. I knew I was supposed to be in New York, so I believed that something was coming. When it finally fell in my lap I was elated.”

The Sound of Music will be running November 15th-20th at San Diego Civic Theatre. Every time I interview someone in a show, I like to give them an opportunity to pitch to our readership why they should come see the production they’re in. Betts didn’t disappoint with her response:

“I think that we have so much craziness going on right now in our world. People are being treated as if they’re not as important as other kinds of people. We have an election coming up soon and our world could change drastically. There is a lot of types of entertainment where you have to shield our children’s eyes and ears because you don’t want them exposed. I think what our play does is that it brings the family together. This is a piece that everyone can enjoy for all ages. It doesn’t exclude anybody. And now that they’ve added me, it doesn’t exclude people of color either. I can guarantee, you will see yourself in this piece no matter who you are or where you’re from. You’ll leave inspired and encouraged and we all can use some of that nowadays.”

Visit sandiegocivictheatre.ticketoffices.com for ticket information.