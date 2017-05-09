‘Black-ish’ creator Kenya Barris extends overall deal with ABC Digital Editor May 9, 2017 Arts and Entertainment The Grio Kenya Barris, along with his production company Khalabo Ink Society, has extended his overall deal with ABC Studios by four years. This is on top of the three-year deal that he signed in 2015 after the success of Black-ish. Barris will continue to serve as the executive producer for Black-ish, which is currently finishing up its third season and looking to be picked up for a fourth, while also working with ABC to develop new projects for the network on both cable and streaming. Current projects include a Black-ish spinoff called Liberal Arts, a half-hour comedy called Libby & Malcolm, and an hour-long spy dramedy called Unit Zero Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website