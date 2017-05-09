The Grio

Kenya Barris, along with his production company Khalabo Ink Society, has extended his overall deal with ABC Studios by four years. This is on top of the three-year deal that he signed in 2015 after the success of Black-ish.

Barris will continue to serve as the executive producer for Black-ish, which is currently finishing up its third season and looking to be picked up for a fourth, while also working with ABC to develop new projects for the network on both cable and streaming.

Current projects include a Black-ish spinoff called Liberal Arts, a half-hour comedy called Libby & Malcolm, and an hour-long spy dramedy called Unit Zero