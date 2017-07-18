Black Women’s Institute of Leadership Development Launch Reception

Staff Writer

On Sunday, July 9th an intimate group of women gathered for the inaugural reception of the Black Women’s Institute for Leadership Development at the Women’s Museum of California.

“BWILD” as it is also called, is a non-partisan 501(c)(4) organization whose mission ​is to create an alliance of women represented by the Afrikaan diaspora to run for elected office, to assume leadership positions on boards and commissions, and to provide guidance and support for a professional career in public service. The organization’s goal is to build a pipeline of Black women to assume those leadership positions though comprehensive educational guidance, confidence building, and professional development through an intensive institute program.

A concept and vision originated and inspired by Dr. Shirley N. Weber, the BWILD board was established in early 2017. The founding members include: Dr. Shirley N. Weber (Founder), Jannell Jackson and Chevelle Newell-Tate (Co-Chairs), Monica Montgomery (Vice-Chair), Dr. Akilah Weber (Secretary), LaShae Sharp-Collins (Treasurer), Alyce Pipkin-Allen (Membership Chair), Hattie Bryson (Programs Chair), Sona Anderson, Petrina Branch, Taisha Brown, Denise Green, Debra Maxie, Ellen Nash, Vickie Turner, and Rosalind Winstead.

In the near future, BWILD will be building our membership base, developing the leadership institute, and hosting events for our members and supporters. BWILD members must be over the age of 18; aligned with the mission and vision of BWILD; and be committed to supporting the purpose of BWILD. BWILD has several membership categories for those interested in joining. Please email bwildsd@gmail.com for further information or to be added to their mailing list to stay updated!