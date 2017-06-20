The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to appoint current Chief Deputy District Attorney Summer Stephan as interim District Attorney. She will replace District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis when she retires July 7.

The job is an elected post, but since Dumanis is retiring 18 months before her term ends, the Board is required to appoint an interim.

At the June 20 hearing, the Board interviewed and reviewed the qualifications of three applicants: Stephan and former deputy district attorneys Adam Gordon and Gregory Walden. The Board members then voted to narrow down finalists. Supervisors could pick multiple candidates, and any candidate with three votes would proceed to a second hearing. Stephan garnered five votes, Walden got two votes and Gordon received one vote.

(read more)