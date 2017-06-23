Board of Commissioners Authorizes Agreements for Eleven Environmental Education Programs writer01 Jun 23, 2017 Education, Features As part of the Port of San Diego’s commitment to safekeeping the environment and maintaining a vibrant waterfront, over the next five years 11 environmental education programs will educate an estimated 150,000 students on pollution prevention and natural resources within the San Diego Bay watershed. The Board of Port Commissioners authorized the agreements on June 20, 2017. “As the champion of San Diego Bay, the Port leads environmental initiatives to protect and care for our diverse ecosystems,” said Port Commissioner Robert “Dukie” Valderrama. “We are proud to support the efforts of environmental education programs that are introducing a new generation of youth, as well as other community members, to our dynamic waterfront.” These agreements are a part of the Port of San Diego’s Environmental Education Program, which supports non-profit organizations that offer unique curriculums to educate students, teachers and community members on San Diego Bay’s natural resources, environmental health and protection. Over the next five years, a total of $1,500,000 in funding from the Environmental Fund will be distributed among the organizations in order to sustain and strengthen their environmental education and outreach programs. The following organizations will provide the programs: Chula Vista Elementary School District Coastal Education Program I Love a Clean San Diego Living Coast Discovery Center Maritime Museum of San Diego Ocean Discovery Institute Outdoor Outreach Resource Conservation District of Greater San Diego County San Diego Audubon Society San Diego Coastkeeper The Ocean Foundation Zoological Society of San Diego Port of San Diego Environment: Port of San Diego Environment champions the safekeeping and environmental care of our diverse ecosystems. Year after year, environmental goals are set and measured to evolve environmental initiatives – ensuring San Diego Bay remains a vibrant resource and contributes to a remarkable way of life for visitors and residents for generations to come. About the Port of San Diego: The Port of San Diego serves the people of California as a specially created district, balancing multiple uses on 34 miles along San Diego Bay spanning five cities. Collecting no tax dollars, the Port manages a diverse portfolio to generate revenues that support vital public services and amenities.The Port champions Maritime, Waterfront Development, Public Safety, Experiences and Environment, all focused on enriching the relationship people and businesses have with our dynamic waterfront. From cargo and cruise terminals to hotels and restaurants, from marinas to museums, from 22 public parks to countless events, the Port contributes to the region’s prosperity and remarkable way of life on a daily basis. Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website