As part of the Port of San Diego’s commitment to safekeeping the environment and maintaining a vibrant waterfront, over the next five years 11 environmental education programs will educate an estimated 150,000 students on pollution prevention and natural resources within the San Diego Bay watershed. The Board of Port Commissioners authorized the agreements on June 20, 2017. “As the champion of San Diego Bay, the Port leads environmental initiatives to protect and care for our diverse ecosystems,” said Port Commissioner Robert “Dukie” Valderrama. “We are proud to support the efforts of environmental education programs that are introducing a new generation of youth, as well as other community members, to our dynamic waterfront.” These agreements are a part of the Port of San Diego’s Environmental Education Program, which supports non-profit organizations that offer unique curriculums to educate students, teachers and community members on San Diego Bay’s natural resources, environmental health and protection. Over the next five years, a total of $1,500,000 in funding from the Environmental Fund will be distributed among the organizations in order to sustain and strengthen their environmental education and outreach programs. The following organizations will provide the programs: Chula Vista Elementary School District Coastal Education Program

I Love a Clean San Diego

Living Coast Discovery Center

Maritime Museum of San Diego

Ocean Discovery Institute

Outdoor Outreach

Resource Conservation District of Greater San Diego County

San Diego Audubon Society

San Diego Coastkeeper

The Ocean Foundation

Zoological Society of San Diego