By Keith D. King

In an upset, San Diego State lost at home Saturday to Boise St. 31-14. The then ranked #19 Aztecs came into the game as the favorites while having the city feeling like this could be the year they could go undefeated with a slight chance at making a run at the BCS Playoffs for the first time ever.

The Aztecs started the game off sluggish, allowing a 53 yard punt return for a touchdown, and a fumble by quarterback Christian Chapman also returned for a touchdown. By the 2nd quarter the Aztecs found themselves in an unusual position for them this season, down 21-0.

Heisman candidate Rashaad Penny was held in check for the first time this season. While Penny reached the 1,000 yard rushing mark for the 2nd consecutive season, not much else was heard from him due to the Boise St. defense loading the box most of the game. Penny finished with 21 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown.

“The offensive line was terrible,” said SDSU Head Coach Rocky Long. “Our running backs can’t do what they need to do.”

That Aztecs tried to fight their way back into the game cutting the lead to 10 with 10 minutes left in the 4th quarter, but a 4 yard touchdown run for Boise St. put the game away for good.

With the loss, SDSU fell out of the top 25 rankings and saw their dreams of an undefeated season and major bowl appearance vanish. They now will have to bounce back at home this Saturday against Fresno St in a Mountain West Conference showdown.

SDSU still controls their own destiny. If they can win out, they will have a chance to play in the conference championship game, maybe with the chance of revenge against Boise St. Though the loss puts a damper on the season goals, Rashaad Penny is still on pace to have one of the best seasons in school history. He is also still in the running to win the Heisman Trophy. The only other Aztec player considered for the award is Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk.

“There wasn’t one team in Division I football that went undefeated last year, not one. So the chances of that happening aren’t very good, and you realize along the way there is a chance you’re going to stumble and have a bad night and lose the game. Even though you don’t want to, and you prepare and try really hard not to,” Said Coach Long.

With San Diego void of a pro football team, SDSU has provided a lot of optimism for the future as a respectable football program receiving national recognition. With the season halfway over, the Aztecs will now have to show their resiliency against one of their biggest rivals to keep their conference championship, and bowl game aspirations alive.