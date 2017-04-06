Brandon ‘Tiny Doo’ Duncan Hosts Listening Party for New Album

By Edward Henderson

On Saturday, April 1st, Brandon ‘Tiny Doo’ Duncan held a listening party for his upcoming album ‘Document Me’. Family, close friends and community members gathered in ThChrch in Barrio Logan for an intimate evening of music, conversation and fellowship that captured the spirit of this album.

“I have so much love for my community right now, so I felt like I needed to give my community an album that was like an appreciation letter,” said Duncan. “I always told everybody that’s why I love hip hop so much, because of the intimate settings that it brings. The feeling that you get from events like this is second to none.”

Jess Jollett served as a moderator during the event, breaking down the meaning behind each track with Duncan. Listening to ‘Document Me’, the soulful vibe of the production resonated with everyone in the room. Heads were nodding to the beats all night, an indicator that Duncan has created a body of work that is sonically pleasing along with a positive and honest message within it.

The album is an inside look into the rappers feelings, emotions, hardships and triumphs surrounding the court case that almost locked him behind bars two years ago.

Duncan and close friend Aaron Harvey faced conspiracy charges for allegedly belonging to a gang that was implicated in several 2013 shootings. Under an obscure state penal code (section 182.5), Harvey and Duncan were charged with crimes of a gang as if they themselves are gang members (they are not) because of the relationships they have with friends and neighbors in their home community. The two filed a federal civil-rights lawsuit in January against the San Diego Police Department and two gang detectives.

“This album was real. What I was going through, my feelings, emotions, my everything. When I walked into the booth, each track spoke to me and that’s what I put into them. It may not be what you expect to hear, but it’s what you need to hear.”

‘Document Me’ will be available for download on iTunes along with physical copies soon. For updates, contact Duncan on Facebook: Brandon ‘Tiny Doo’ Duncan.