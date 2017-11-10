C.L.I.M.B. Pitch War Showcases Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Staff Writer

2885 Clay Avenue, October 18, 2017: In the inaugural C.L.I.M.B. Pitch War, five teams of aspiring entrepreneurs promoted their original business models to a panel of expert judges before an audience of over one hundred investors, business leaders, family and friends. By combining the analytic focus of ABC’s “Shark Tank” and the audience participation fun of Steve Harvey’s “Funderdome,” the C.L.I.M.B. Pitch War delighted both business professionals and novices alike.

The top team, Beautiful Hair in a Box, took home the grand prize of $1500, and the audience choice winner, Indulge Me Cookies & Desserts, won $500. The panel of judges consisted of Mr. Rick Crawford of GVG Grocery and Crawford Oil; Ms. Kim Davis King of the King Group, StartR and MyStartupxx; and Mr. Leonard Thompson III of M.A.N.D.A.T.E. Records. Comerica Bank, Grace Covenant Christian Church, and two anonymous donors generously sponsored the C.L.I.M.B. Pitch War.

Each team member was part of the first C.L.I.M.B. Foundations of Entrepreneurship Class, instructed by Professor Lois M. Shelton, Ph.D., a Harvard graduate and a member of the C.L.I.M.B. Board of Directors. In the class, students were inspired to think big, and utilize state-of-the-art techniques for successfully launching new ventures. The Pitch War was their final class project. The participating teams pitched the following entrepreneurial concepts:

A New Start 4 Men, a non-profit agency designed to assist previously incarcerated men and veterans in re-entering society

Beautiful Hair in a Box, a subscription-based wig service;

Clear and Concise Communications, a virtual contact center providing companies with an alternative to offshoring customer service operations;

Helping Hands, an apparel company that donates a portion of its profits to local and public schools across the nation;

Indulge Me Cookies & Desserts, a spin-off from the Bakers Oven, which specializes in homemade desserts with a nostalgic feel.

In addition, Ms. Rosa Jones won the audience raffle for one free registration in the next C.L.I.M.B. Foundations of Entrepreneurship class (valued at $125), and Ms. Starlene Pleasant won the audience raffle for one free order of Indulge Me Cookies & Desserts cookies

C.L.I.M.B. is a 501(3c) organization based in Southeast San Diego, which is devoted to changing lives and empowering communities For more information on C.L.I.M.B., and the early bird special for next Foundations of Entrepreneurship Class starting in January 2018, please visit (www.climbsd.org) or call 619.531.0902.