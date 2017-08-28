CARLOS HOUSTON

Carlos Madero Houston August 30, 1948-July 31, 2017

Carlos Madero Houston was born on August 30, 1948, in Council Bluffs Iowa to Carl and Charlie Mae Houston . Charlie Mae Houston remarried ‘Big’ Jim Adkins, where they raised Carlos in Lincoln, Nebraska to be a successful, fun loving, family man.



After graduating from Lincoln High School, Carlos attended one year of college at the University of Nebraska to study art. He then decided to join the Army in 1967, where he served during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged from the Army in 1970, Carlos met his wife of 36 years, Candice Ann Frank, affectionally known to him as “Lovie”. Carlos, Candy, and their daughter Amy moved to San Diego in 1975, where they have lived for the last 42 years.

Carlos pursued several careers before finding his true passion of cross country truck driving for the last 19 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, telling jokes and childhood stories, working crosswords, listening to his favorite music, cheering for the Raiders, and LOVED his cowboy boots.



After becoming paralyzed in 2014, Carlos was very active at his local V.A. Thanks to the Spinal Cord Injury Department and the Paralyzed Veterans of America, he looked forward to physical therapy where he was able to work out and socialize every week. He enjoyed his spin classes, and other activities that were offered to him.



Carlos is survived by his mother, Charlie Mae Adkins; Stepmother, Jean Houston -Parra; Uncle, Charles Finney; wife Candice Houston ; three children: Amy (Ronnie) Eldridge, Carlos (Carmen) Houston and Adam (Veronica) Houston ; three grandchildren: Desiree Houston , Kaya Maxwell, and Jace Eldridge; Brothers: Kenny Adkins, Carl Houston and Jim Adkins; Sisters: Patricia Legon, Ritia Adams, Debra Alexander, Karen Johnson, Donna LaBrie and Jodell Holliday, as well as many other nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Services were held Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary, Memory Chapel; interment at Miramar National Cemetery.