Carrie Lee Selvage

September 26, 1928 – February 22, 2017

Carrie Lee Selvage’s sunrise was September 26, 1928 and sunset on February 22, 2017 after a lengthy illness. Carrie was born in McComb, Mississippi to the union of Charles McKay of Tangipahoa, Louisiana and Altee Ashley McKay of McComb, Mississippi. Awaiting her arrival in heaven with her parents are her three sisters, Thelma Neely, Geneva McGowan, Geraldine Williams and brother Charles McKay Jr.

Carrie attended school in McComb, Mississippi, where she also accepted Christ and was baptized at a young age.

Carrie was married to Cudger Selvage, however they later divorced and she relocated to San Diego, California in 1967 with her children.

As the Matriarch of the family, Carrie was a very proud and protective overseer of her family. She was a great cook with a strong spirit and an outspoken personality. She loved a great card game and trips to Barona Casino from time to time when she felt her hands itching! Carrie enjoyed watching her western television programs, dancing at family gatherings, and being the life of the family parties.

Loved unconditionally by all with whom she came in contact with, Carrie knew the Lord personally and was a strong prayer warrior for family, friend and anyone in need. In her own words, “when prayers go up, blessings come down,” and with her watchful eyes, she is now looking down on us, making sure those blessing come true.

She was a loving mother to Margaret Roberson, Charles McKay Selvage and Benetta Ware, a proud grandmother to six grandchildren; Dominique Roberson, Brandon Brice-Roberson, Symonne Freeman, Tristan Selvage, Marvin Abbitt and Kyle Ware. She also had six great-grandchildren; Neela Brice, VaShaun Ware, Jaden Ware, MeKya Murphy, Elijah Abbitt and Armani Abbitt.

Carrie is loved by a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and god children. With a special mention to her best friend/sister Mrs. Mavis Mickens and granddaughters-in-law, Tiffany Ware and Katie Brice. Services were held Friday, March 3, 2017 at Greater Victory Baptist Church; interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.