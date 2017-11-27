By Courtney Wills

Get ready for some good performances from a few of your favorites actors.

Viola Davis and Mahershala Ali have snagged some new roles and we can’t wait to see what they serve up.

Davis is set to star as Georgia Young in I Almost Forgot About You, based on Terry McMillian’s novel.

Her character is a divorced optometrist who is looking to shake up her life by looking for love on a wild journey of self-discovery.

Davis will produce the film alongside her husband, Julius Tennon.

McMillian will work on the script along with Oscar-winning screenwriter, Ron Bass.

Mahershala Ali will produce and star in Burn, a true-crime thriller by A.J. Wolfe. The film is being adapted from the book that highlights the violent underbelly of organized crime and follows an undercover detective who brought down the cartel while hiding his risky work from his family.