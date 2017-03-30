Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Trailblazing Leadership of Lemon Grove Mayor Racquel Vasquez

On Thursday, March 23, 2017, the Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce (CSDBCC) hosted a celebration of Racquel Vasquez, the new Mayor of the City of Lemon Grove, at the University Club Atop Symphony Towers in Downtown San Diego. At this special event, over 50 Chamber members, business owners, and community leaders joined CSDBCC in honoring Mayor Vasquez for her trailblazing leadership as the first African American woman to serve as Mayor in San Diego County.

As a civically engaged resident of Lemon Grove since 2001, Mayor Vasquez served as a Planning Commissioner and as a member of the City Council prior to replacing former Mayor Mary Sessom, who led the city of Lemon Grove for the past 20 years. Upon accepting her award from CSDBCC, Mayor Vasquez shared the inspiration behind her historic run, and thanked her supporters for contributing to the tireless grassroots campaign that led her to victory in November 2016. The Mayor also shared her optimistic vision for Lemon Grove, a geographically small city with an exceptionally diverse population of 25,000, as a place of opportunity, innovation, and inclusion. Through collaboration with community partners such as CSDBCC, Mayor Vasquez aims to improve the quality of life in Lemon Grove and secure equal access to the resources and opportunities necessary for all its citizens to thrive.

In regards to the celebration, Mayor Vasquez remarked, “This event has far exceeded anything I could imagine.” As one of many celebration attendees who presented Mayor Vasquez with statements of enthusiastic support for her leadership and dedication, CSDBCC President and CEO, Dr. Steven Jones, stated, “We are excited to honor Mayor Vasquez, whose leadership and passion exemplifies and aligns with our mission. The Black Chamber looks forward to supporting the Mayor as we work towards our shared goals, which include advancing inclusive economic development and equal opportunity here in San Diego.”

CSDBCC Chairman Bruce Mayberry, who served as master of ceremonies for the event, added, “As part of our 2017 Six-Step Growth Strategy, Chamber leaders have been working hard to strengthen our community partnerships and engage in political advocacy that supports the success of our growing membership base. This phenomenal celebration of Mayor Vasquez is a special highlight in our ongoing efforts to expand the exposure and impact of the Black Chamber throughout San Diego County.”

CSDBCC is a 501(c) nonprofit organization whose mission is to create generational wealth through business enterprise, education, employment, and investments. For more information on membership and ways to get involved, visit www.sdblackchamber.org or call 619-269-9400.