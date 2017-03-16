By Keith D. King

On Sunday, March 12th, the San Diego City College Men’s Basketball Team won their first state title in their 66 years of existence. Not only was this the school’s first state title, it was also the first state title from any men’s basketball team in San Diego history.

The Knights took a 31-5 record into the Championship game against the favorites, and top seeded Fullerton City College. With last season’s tough loss in the semi-final round of the playoffs, the Knights were on a mission to come back this year and finish their business.

5”9 sophomore guard Darien Mclain, who was named the MVP, drove the length of the floor with only 4 seconds remaining for the winning lay-up. Mclain had 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists.

“They let me get through. They should’ve picked me up. Yes, I was touched on the layup, but I’m glad I made it so I didn’t have to put it in the hands of the referee,” said Mclain after the game.

City College also received contributions from Sophomore center Alex Wilbourn with 13 points, and 8 rebounds (Lead team in both categories), and freshman forward Robert McCoy with 8 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

Mclain, Wilbourn, and McCoy were all named to the All -Tournament Team.