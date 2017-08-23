CLARA MAE NICKLEBERRY CUNNINGHAM

Clara Mae Nickleberry Cunningham May 8, 1928-July 22, 2017

The book of life opened for Clara Mae Nickleberrry Cunningham on May 8, 1928. Clara was the 3rd child born to the late Rosie Jackson and Tip Nickleberry. Her early childhood years were spent in Marietta, Texas a small farming town. Clara received her formal education from Marietta Bethlehem High School and graduated in 1946. In late 1950 Clara relocated to San Diego, CA where she met and married Clifton Cunningham Sr. upon arrival in San Diego, Clara set out to increase her education; she earned an Associate and Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from San Diego State University. Clara had a burning desire to help others which led her to obtain her Teaching Credential and ultimately enter the field of teaching. Clara taught at the Educational Cultural Complex for over 30 years, a career that brought much peace and fulfillment to her life.

Along her Christian journey, Clara joined Bethel Baptist Church and was led by Pastor John W. Ringgold. She was a faithful member until her health prevented her from regular attendance. Clara strongly believed in the value of community service and was a long time member of Las Munecas, a Women’s Auxilary to the Children’s Home Society, which for many years sponsored the Ebony Fashion Fair here in San Diego. Clara was also a member of the San Diego Chapter of the Sister City Society which partnered with the city of Tema, Ghana working to foster relationships with the people of Tema and collaborating on solutions to increase the quality of her life for all involved.