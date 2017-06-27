CLEOLA B. YOUNG

Cleola B. Young was born March 14, 1924 in Tollette, Arkansas to the late Johnny and Lela Brown. There were 10 Children born to the Brown Family. Cleola was the fourth child born to this union.

Cleola was also raised in Tollette, Arkansas where she received her formal education and graduated from Howard County Training School.

Cleola received Christ at an early age.

Cleola moved away to attend A.M.&N. College in Pine Bluff, Arkansas where she graduated and received her degree in Education.

Cleola met and married Fred Marvin Young February 11, 1945. To this union four children were born. Cleola moved with her husband to Hawthorne, Nevada where she was employed at Hawthorne Naval Ammunition Depot as an Administration Clerk.

In September 1956 Cleola moved with her husband to San Diego. They united with Calvary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Dr. S.M. Lockridge. There she served in the Baptist Training Union Dept. She was also a Den Mother. In August of 1952 her husband moved their membership to Genesis Baptist Church to assist Rev. P.H. Gholston.

In August 22, 1966 her husband, Pastor F.M. Young, organized Salem Baptist Church where she became First Lady and helped in many departments.

Cleola, joined the Ministry of the Wives and Widows. She served 5 years in that department.

Cleola was preceded in death by her loving husband, Pastor F.M. Young, all her siblings and her youngest daughter Flecia Hosea.

She leaves to cherish her memory her oldest daughter Freddia K. Wright (Carl); one son, James L. Young (Mary); sister-in-law Marie Ray (Charles) who resides in Las Vegas; four grandchildren: Carl B. Wright (Amani), Brendan T. Wright (Yolanda), Terrance Henderson (Nikki) all of Reno, Nevada and Emmanuel Young of San Diego, California; 7 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.