According to The Wrap, American Urban Radio Networks reporter April D. Ryan has been hired as a political analyst by CNN.

Ryan made headlines recently after a back-and-forth with White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Spicer had told Ryan to “stop shaking your head” after she asked him a question about the image of the administration in the wake of recent scandals, and so many saw the inherent sexism and racism in the interaction that the next day, Spicer was overly polite to Ryan to try to make up for it.

Ryan also made headlines in February after she asked President Donald Trump if he would meet with the Congressional Black Caucus, to which the president responded, “I would. You want to set up the meeting? Do you want to set up the meeting? Are they friends of yours?”

“No, I’m just a reporter,” Ryan replied.

“Go ahead, set up the meeting,” Trump insisted.

Ryan has been met with tons of support from fellow journalists and fans online. The veteran reporter retweeted dozens of positive tweets over her new role.

Even former Obama White House senior advisor, Valerie Jarrett, issued a congratulations. “@CNN is lucky to have you,” Jarrett tweeted.

“Thank you my friend!!!” Ryan responded.