On Wednesday morning, Charlie Murphy, comedian and older brother to Eddie Murphy, died at the age of 57 after a long battle with leukemia.

According to TMZ, his death caught his family by surprise, as he was undergoing chemotherapy and seemed to be doing better. He would apparently call often and joke around, so his passing on Wednesday was a complete shock.

This is not the first loss for the family due to cancer. Tisha Taylor Murphy, Charlie Murphy’s wife, died in 2009 of cervical cancer. The two of them had two children together, and Charlie Murphy had another child from a previous relationship.