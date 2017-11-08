Step on it if you want to get your bids in for the County’s next vehicle auction. Bidding begins Monday, Nov. 6 and closes the following Monday, Nov. 13.

You can jump online now to see what’s available. Dozens of vehicles are on the auction block. They range from cars like the Toyota Prius and Ford Fusion to an assortment of other sedans, vans and trucks.

You could create a fleet of school buses with the six that are available or bid on the one firetruck or motor home. You’ll find office trailers, an electric cart and even a Hobie power shift boat.

The surplus vehicles and government property come from the County and other local agencies. Bids start at only $100.

If you’d like to check out the vehicles in person, stop by 369 Main Street in Ramona from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. Another preview takes place 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, Nov. 13.

For more information, an auction catalog and photos of many of the items up for auction, visit TNT Public Auction.