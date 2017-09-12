Cyniace Vilsaint May 16, 1994-August 4, 2017

Son of Destinace Vilsaint and Marie D. Vilsaint + Wiska Dorizar

John 11:25-26

Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believed in Me, though he may die, he shall live. nd whoever lived and believes in Me shall never die. DO you believe this?” (NKJV)