Daniel Manson

Daniel Manson January 10, 1950-March 5, 2017

Daniel William Manson Jr. was born to Daniel William Manson Sr. and Beatrice Manson on January 10th, 1950 in San Diego, CA. He was ninth of thirteen children.

Daniel received his education at Logan Elementary, Memorial Junior High, and became a graduate of San Diego High School. Later he went on to receive his Bachelor Degree in Social Science. Daniel enlisted in the United States Marine Corps(USMC) on December 1, 1972, completing his basic training at USMC in San Diego, CA, serving at various staff commands including Okinawa, Japan. He departed from the U.S. Marine Corp as a Corporal in the late 1970’s. He was awarded the following medals and commendations for service; National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medals and Rifle Expert badge of Honor. In 1971 he was baptized at Greater Apostolic Faith Church in where he attended since he was a young child. In his later years Daniel worshiped and continued his biblical studies under Fred Price ministries. Daniel’s lifelong passion was the empowerment of people, he was a strong believer and activst for under privileged people and was involved with various organizations such as: The Black Panther Association, Rainbow Coalition and a current member of the National Action Network. Over the past 20 years Daniel maintained employment at the San Diego Youth & Community Services Storefront as a Youth Counselor, where he eventually retired in 2013. Daniel was known best to others as “Pokey” a nickname given to him to by his mother. He was a pillar of the Manson Family, he had firm demeanor, a kind spirit, someone who give anything to his family and friend. He loved to laugh and his sense of humor as always very welcoming. He was a well dressed man who always wore a hat, a sharp coat or sweater and nice shoes. His hobbies included working out at the gym, keeping up with political events, collecting photos of family and friends, but most of all he enjoyed family outings and having a good time with all his love ones. On March 5, 2017 Daniel was called to be with his Lord and Savior. He is preceded in death by his wife Doris Ringgold Manson, mother Beatrice Manson, father Daniel William Manson Sr.,three sisters, Cora, Doris, Tina, three brothers, William, Alonzo and Richard. He leaves to cherish his memory two children Daniel Manson III and Kimberly Manson, three grandchildren, Shoska, Danielle, and Brittany Manson, three great grandchildren Zion, Mahogany, and Mylan, three brothers Danny Manson, James Manson, and Herbert Price, four sisters Mary Lee Killens, Gladys White, Carol Manson, and Lisa Price all of San Diego, CA a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.