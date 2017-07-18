In the latest issue of Interview Magazine, comedian Dave Chappelle interviews rapperKendrick Lamar. They discussed everything from Kendrick’s new album DAMN, to fan interpretations of his songs and visiting Africa as well as the importance of self expression.

Kendrick compared Chappelle’s comedy to artists he grew up listening to such as Snoop Dogg and N.W.A. He said that his method as an artist is very similar to them in that he is always looking to express how he feels.

Lamar says that his personal mission statement is “self expression. I don’t want anyone to classify my music, I want them to say, ‘This is somebody who’s recognizing his true feelings, his true emotions, ideas, thoughts, opinions and views on the world, all on one record.’ I want people to recognize that and to take it and apply it to their own lives.”

When asked about the intricate and detailed fan theories and interpretations of his music, Kendrick Lamar said, “Everybody has their own way of hearing songs.

“My fans are usually pretty on point. Sometimes they go all the way to the bottom of it. It’s fascinating to me how far an idea can go.”

When asked by Chappelle if he is still having fun with his music, Lamar said, “Definitely.”

“I’m enjoying that people aren’t only listening to the album, but hearing the album. To go on that stage and perform that record, that’s the most fun I have. I get a full party every night.”