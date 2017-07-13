DEBORAH BRADY-DAVIS

DEBORAH BRADY-DAVIS October 7, 1954-June 27, 2017

Deborah Elaine Brady-Davis was born on October 7, 1954, in Oak Harbor, Washington. She was the third child of Leroy and Mattie Brady. Deborah attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Academy, St. Jude’s Academy and the Academy of Our Lady of Peace High School. She enjoyed playing the piano and tap dancing. Deborah was loving, generous, thoughtful, dependable, and loyal to her family as well as those fortunate enough to call her a friend. These qualities were the foundation of life-long friendships she shared with Kathy and Queenie since elementary school and Dee-Dee since high school.

Deborah ’s love for her family was immeasurable. Giving of herself unselfishly, family always came first. She was a devoted daughter, sister, niece, aunt, and cousin. In 1977, Deborah married Edward Mitchell Davis, Sr. and from that union came three children, Erica, Edward, and Michelle. Motherhood was her passion and her children were her world. She understood the importance of being a positive role model for them and she absolutely was! She was honest, hard – working, and socially conscious. She encouraged their dreams, guided their steps, and provided every resource possible to make their dreams a reality. Always motivating, preparing, and focusing them, she often reminded “keep your head to the sky”, “delayed gratification-work hard now for payoff later”, “make your money while you’re young”. All her efforts and sacrifices paid off – Dr. Edward Mitchell Davis, Jr., DDS works in a dental office in North County and Michelle graduated with honors from Tisch School of Performing Arts at New York University and is currently pursuing an acting career. Sadly, Erica predeceased her mother in 1991, however, she was the inspiration for the Erica Meagan Davis Memorial Scholarship, which was an annual education award.

Deborah attended San Diego State University and graduated in 1979 with a B.S. in Business Management. She worked with Home Federal Savings & Loan Association in various positions, including Real Estate Officer and Branch Manager. In 1982, Deborah entered University of San Diego’s School of Law. She was admitted to the California Bar in 1989 and worked as a sole practitioner since 1992. She was very proud to be an attorney; it was the culmination of her own “delayed gratification”. Her law practice focused on Family Law, Employment Law and General Civil Litigation. Deborah genuinely cared about her clients and her practice was known for thorough legal representation with her dedicated “personal touch.” In addition to her law practice, Deborah was an instructor with the San Diego Community College District for many years.

Deborah ’s community involvement included past President of the Board of Directors, San Diego Urban League; past Regional Convener, National Urban League; past President of the San Diego Chapter of Jack & Jill, Incorporated; member of the San Diego (CA) Chapter of Links, Incorporated; board member of Pathways2College; and member of the San Diego Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. Notable activities in these organizations included her chairmanship of the Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade Committee (Jack & Jill); Co-Chair of the Link Achiever Program (The Links); and Chair of Leadership and Enhancement Committee for the 2006 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, San Diego Chapter’s Debutante Ball where she thoroughly enjoyed bonding with that years “Ebony Pearls…Our Premier Legacies.”

After a brief but hard fought battle with cancer, Deborah quietly departed this life on June 27th at 2:55am. Although saddened by her loss, we know she is in the presence of the Lord, and we acknowledge His grace and mercy in this and all things. Deborah is survived by husband, Edward Davis, Sr.; children, Edward and Michelle; siblings, Nonnie, Leroy, and Rosalyn; aunt, Thelma; mother-in-law, Rosia Davis; in-laws, Ann and Dave; nephews and nieces, Demetrius, Byron, Stacey, Rashawn, Aziz, Kristene, Perk, D.J., Danielle and Tamika; cousins, including Bernice, Larry, Marcus, Dawn, Darryl; and a host of other relatives and friends, including her “go to” ladies, Marquetta Brown and Vicki Turner.