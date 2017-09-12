DOREEN THOMAS

Doreen Thomas September 23, 1962-August 27, 2017

Doreen Thomas, was born and raised in Chicago,Illinois.

Doreen moved to San Diego from Chicago over 20 years ago. Doreen was a very private person and she was very frugal.

Many know about Doreen’s gifts of crafts making and gardening. She loved her dog, Velvet. Doreen was a CNA for many years.

The memory of Doreen will be cherished by her sisters. Vera Scott, Rosemary Fleming, Dorsella Fleming, and Pamela Fleming; brothers Larry and JOhn; and a host of family and friends. Doreen was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Shirley Fleming, and brother, Ralph and William. Doreen will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her.