DOROTHY MAE CALLOWAY

Dorothy Mae Calloway February 22, 1924-July 4, 2017

On February 22, 1924 in Paris, Texas Dorothy Mae was the ninth child born to the late Johnny and Hector Young (three boys & six girls). Because she was the youngest Dorothy never lacked love or attention from her family. Affectionately known as “Baby” by her loved ones, Dorothy accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized. Growing up Dorothy was active in the church and remained so over the years until her health began to fail. She received her formal education in the Arkansas public school system. In the early forties Dorothy moved with her sister to Kansas where she met and married Curtis Clark. This union was blessed with her first born child, Marie.

in 1948 Dorothy and Marie moved west to Lemore, California to be near her family. There she met the love of her life David Calloway . This Union was blessed with four more children(Barbara, Danny, Vickie, and Deborah) David and Dorothy moved to San Diego to provide a better life for their children. Dorothy was employed with Rohr Industries and retired after many years of faithful service. Dorothy was a faithful member of “Giving and Living for others Ministries” under the leadership of the late Bishop Annie B. Campbell. The church later became “New Life Christian Covenant Church” under the leadership of Pastor Charles A. Mullen. She proudly served as church mother who loved her pastor and her church family. Dorothy was a “fashionista” and loved to dress. She would be dressed from head to toe and always matching!