Dr. George Taylor

April 26, 1936 – January 26, 2017

In Ashdown, Arkansas, On April 26, 1936, Sarah and Oscar Taylor became the proud parents of George Edward Taylor. The eighth of nine children and youngest son received his early education at the Little River County Training School and Christian education at Bright Star Baptist Church. The family migrated to San Diego, California during World War II where he continued his education at Logan Elementary School, Memorial Jr. High School and San Diego High School graduating in 1954. George became a member of Bethel Baptist Church where his ongoing Christian education motivated him to accept Christ as his personal savior. Sadly, George’s father died when he was just an infant and coming from a family of predominately women, he found refuge at the Boy’s Club.

In spending countless hours at the Club, he was able to grab the attention of the coaches who saw potential in him. Under the mentoring and instruction of these coaches, George was able to parlay his hobby into spots on basketball teams at the club, San Diego High School and City College where he broke records, was an All American and even went as far as receiving a scholarship to play at Pepperdine University. While attending Pepperdine, George pledged the Lambda Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and received his Bachelor of Social Science. He was active in the Los Angeles Chapter’s of the Urban League, NAACP and the National Education

George met and married Pepperdine classmate, Margaret Leonard and from this union, two children were born. George was an educator in the Los Angeles area and taught at Locke High School for many years. George returned to school and earned his PhD from Claremont College and worked in the human resource department at Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena. George later married Gwendolyn Scott and from this union he gained and reared two sons. George and Gwen were members of Metropolitan Baptist Church and lived in Altadena, California.

George left California and moved to Memphis, Tennessee and Birmingham Alabama where he continued teaching and became an entrepreneur. He later came full circle returning to his hometown of San Diego and continued in education mentoring young men now as a board member at the same Boy’s Club he attended years earlier. The youngest male child was now considered the patriarch of the Taylor clan and became a surrogate father to his great-grand nephews where he was affectionately known as “Uncle George”. George became a member of the University Avenue Baptist Church in San Diego and served as a teacher in his weekly Bible study class until his health begin to fail. He then relocated to Los Angeles to live with his daughter.

George was an avid researcher and one of the family’s historians. He promoted education, pride of heritage and self-reliance. George made his permanent residence in Heaven on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 3:10 PM, by his side was his only daughter Sabrina he affectionately called “Sport”. George leaves behind 4 children: daughter, Sabrina Blackwell(Howard) of Rolling Hills Estates, CA; Rodney Taylor(Teresa) of Las Vegas, Nevada; Arthur Scott (Shondell) and Terrence Scott, Sr. (Sandra) both of Birmingham, Alabama and foster son Johnnie Martin Jr. (Penda) of Las Vegas; Sister, Emma Lee Holliman of Fresno, California; brother, Jackson Taylor and sister, Faye Jones of San Diego, California; 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and a hosts of relatives and friends. Services were held Friday, February 10, 2017 at University Avenue Baptist Church; interment at Miramar National Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.