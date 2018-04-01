DEADLINE APPROACHING

Register by Monday, April 2nd PURCHASE TICKETS If you would like to attend or sponsor the luncheon, it’s not too late! We hope to see you there! A special thank you to:

Jose and Laura Castillo

Bar Success Sponsor “Defending the Dream”

A Civil Rights Luncheon On the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., join the Earl B. Gilliam Bar Foundation as we celebrate his legacy and ideology, and hold a dynamic and informed discussion regarding the current state of the civil rights movement from a legal, educational, and community perspective. Panelists Monica Montgomery

Criminal Justice Advocate

ACLU of San Diego I. India Thusi

Professor and Civil Rights Expert

California Western School of Law Lei-Chala Wilson

Attorney

Community Leader and Activist Moderator Maurice Dyson

Professor

Thomas Jefferson School of Law Wednesday, April 4, 2018 The Westgate Hotel

1055 2nd Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

In the Versailles Ballroom

Parking: $10 Networking & Registration: 11:30 a.m.

Luncheon: 12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Tickets: $45 For any questions or concerns please contact the Foundation atebgbfoundation@gmail.com