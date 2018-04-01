Search
DEADLINE APPROACHING
Register by Monday, April 2nd
If you would like to attend or sponsor the luncheon, it’s not too late! We hope to see you there!PURCHASE TICKETS

A special thank you to:
Jose and Laura Castillo
Bar Success Sponsor
“Defending the Dream”
A Civil Rights Luncheon

On the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., join the Earl B. Gilliam Bar Foundation as we celebrate his legacy and ideology, and hold a dynamic and informed discussion regarding the current state of the civil rights movement from a legal, educational, and community perspective.

Panelists

Monica Montgomery
Criminal Justice Advocate
ACLU of San Diego

I. India Thusi
Professor and Civil Rights Expert
California Western School of Law

Lei-Chala Wilson
Attorney
Community Leader and Activist

Moderator

Maurice Dyson
Professor
Thomas Jefferson School of Law

Wednesday, April 4, 2018

The Westgate Hotel
1055 2nd Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
In the Versailles Ballroom
Parking: $10

Networking & Registration: 11:30 a.m.
Luncheon: 12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Tickets: $45

For any questions or concerns please contact the Foundation atebgbfoundation@gmail.com

