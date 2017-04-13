Edmond Henry Tucker II

Edmond Henry Tucker II, May 27, 1957-March 20, 2017

Edmond Henry Tucker II, also known as “Grandpa” or “pops”, was born on May 27, 1957 in San Diego, California to Edmond H. Tucker, Sr. and Garnie Lee(Reasie).

Edmond received his education at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School, Samuel Gompers Jr High School and Abraham Lincoln High School. After high school he was employed by EDCO where he drove trash trucks. He accepted Christ at an early age.

You never caught Edmond without the love of his life, Barbara Perkins. Pops wants us to remember him for his outgoing personality, his loud contagious laugh, all of his funny dramatic stories he told his grandkids and he was known for all his sharp outfits he would wear. On March 02, Edmond went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was preceded in death by his wife, Tricina Tucker. He will truly be missed.

He leaves behind two daughters, Trina and Ondina; 5 sons, Edmond, Justin, James Joseph and Jonathan; four step-daughters, Rasheeda, Antoinette, Shonte, D.D.; seventeen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; five siblings, Tieri, Rosilyn, Roxanne, Lynnette and Mark and one daughter-in-law, Portea. There is a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends who deeply loved him.