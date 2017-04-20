EDWARD KING SR.

Edward King Sr. August 29, 1921-April 7, 2017

Edward King Sr. was born on August 29, 1921 in Brandon, Mississippi. He was the eighth of twelve children born to Oscar Sr. and Maybell King. He accepted Christ early in life while attending Mountain Ridge United Methodist Church in Brandon, where he also received his formal education.

During his teenage years, Edward met the love of his life. Irene Scott. On December 24, 1944, they were united in Holy Matrimony. This matrimony lasted for seventy-two heart-felt years. God blessed their union with three beautiful children: Edward “Freddie” Jr., Sammy and Shirley. From their very first encounter; until Edward’s last breath, it was evident, that Edward and Irene were a match made from Heaven.

In 1942, Edward enlisted in the United States Army, where he proudly served during World War II. While serving his country, he received numerous accolades and honorable mentions. He received his Honorable Discharge in 1945.

Shortly after his discharge from the Army, Edward began working at the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi, where he was employed for fifteen years. After relocating his family to San Diego, California in 1962, he began working for the Balboa Naval Hospital as the head chef. He retired after twenty-two years of exemplary service. He was very dedicated to his work and loved to cook for his family. The dish most enjoyed by his grandchildren was his rice and tomato gravy with salt pork on the side.

Shortly after arriving to San Diego, Edward joined Bethel A.M.E. Church.

Edward was notorious for quoting verses from the book of Proverbs. He was a very wise man. When his daughter would seek advice from him, even if she did not want to hear it, his response would be “What I am going to tell you, it’s a bitter pill to swallow; but you got to swallow it.” His favorite pastime was sitting in the garage, making sure no one parked in his driveway, while drinking his “Lil Man”.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Edward “Freddie” King Jr. and Sammy King; both of his parents; his granddaughter, Kimberly King and his eleven siblings.

On Friday, April 7, 2017, Edward King Sr. was called home to be with the Lord. Many precious memories will be cherished by his loving wife, Irene King; daughter, Shirley Law; daughter-in-law, Patricia King all of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Latriese “Tresie” Scott, Joy (Rashard) Cook, Derrick King, Calvin Wright, Brian King, Michele “Mae” Wright and Quincy Stephens and twelve great grandchildren. He shared a special bond with granddaughter, Ashley Barnes whom he affectionately called “Pole”. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends whom will deeply feel the loss of this very special man.

Services were held Monday, April 17, 2017 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary, Memory Chapel, interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery.