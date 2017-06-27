ELOISE K. DANIELS

Eloise K. Daniels February 7, 1923-June 7, 2017

On February 7, 1923 in Clarksville, Texas, Eloise was the sixth of ten children born to Frances Mae and William Henry King (five girls and five boys) that would learn to live, love and accomplish her goals and most importantly trust in God. Both of her parents and nine of her siblings, Sam, Arthur, William, Herbert, David, Pearl, Jearline and Mary, all proceeded her in the death.

Eloise, affectionately known as “Cindy” to her family and close friends. She was raised in a Christian home, accepted Christ as her personal Savior and was baptized at Saint Matthews Baptist Church in Clarksville, Texas.

She received her formal education in the Red River County School system and graduated from Cheatham

High School.

In 1941 Eloise was united in marriage to Cecil D. Hayes. This union was blessed with a set of twins Frances Paulette and William Lafayette preceded her in death. The family migrated west in 1944 and settled down in San Diego, California.

Eloise remained true to the church covenant and joined Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. C. Johnson and later under Rev. J. L. Whitmill.

In 1969 Eloise met her soul mate, Clifford Daniels, and was married for more than twenty-eight years until God called Clifford home.

Eloise was employed at North Island, Naval Air Station for nine years and later with Rees-Stealy Clinic.

After marrying Clifford, she retired to become a business owner with her husband. Together they owned “Mr. D’s Liquor Store”.

Eloise was a loving, caring person who would do anything for her family and friends and expected nothing in return. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren always brought a smile to her face. Her ”take charge” attitude is what made her our “SHERO”. Her favorite time of year was Christmas, she enjoyed, especially the holiday-decorating, shopping, cooking and being surrounded by the family.

She was a member of the Epicureans Social and Charity Club and was always selling you a ticket for a social event or a bus trip. She wouldn’t stop until you gave in and bought a ticket.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, June 7, 2017, Eloise stepped aboard her flight bound for glory. The flight attendant smiled at her and said, “Fasten your seatbelt, sit back and relax. The next stop will be Heaven where you’ll be greeted by your loved ones.”

The Pilot was the Father, the co-pilot was the Son, and the flight attendant was the Holy Ghost who also welcomed her home.

Eloise leaves to celebrate her memory one daughter, Frances P. Rivers and son-in-law (Robert) of Berkeley, California; one sister, Ethel Tyler of San Diego, California; one sister-in-law Elizabeth King of San Diego, California; five grandchildren: Kimberly Thompson (Eric) of San Diego, California; Sheila Daniel of Vallejo, California; Erica Hayes of San Diego, California; and Ronald Daniel of Dublin,California; five great-grandchildren: Bradley Daniel Hairston of Vallejo, California, Michael Daniel, and Celeb Daniel of Dublin, California; Aniyah Ogilive and Denzel Thompson of San Diego, California; her favorite nephew, James A. King (Diane) who was more like a son; loving friends, Steven and Ann Jackson and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.