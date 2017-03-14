What is the Future of Education for Blacks in San Diego?

The African American Student Success Coalition will hold its first Education Town Hall Meeting on Thursday, March 16, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. This free and open meeting will be held at the George Stevens Senior Center and will feature an open panel discussion with superintendents from various schools districts in San Diego County.

The purpose of the meeting is to share what steps various school districts are taking to respond to the needs and close the educational gap for African American Students. Superintendents will be addressing questions about the State/District Budget, Blueprint for the Acceleration of African American Students, and Campus Climate (School Safety).

Across the state, we see thousands of African American students who graduate from high school ready for college and a career. However, the majority of San Diego’s African American students face specific obstacles due in large part to decisions and practices that systematically squander young black talent. African American students are the most likely to be required to take remedial, non-credit bearing coursework as college students and be suspended and expelled. They are the least likely to be given a full sequence of college preparatory courses, be placed in gifted and talented education programs and to graduate high school in four years and complete a college degree. In order to move beyond chipping away at the edges and truly ensure that African American students in San Diego are given the education they deserve, we need a concerted, county-wide effort.

Questions can be submitted before the event by email to sandiegoaaae@gmail.com and can also be submitted in writing at the door and the discussion will be moderated.

The African American Student Success Coalition members consist of:

The Association of African American Educators (AAAE)

The San Diego Voice and Viewpoint

Black American Political Association of California (BAPAC)

Black Men United (BMU)

Black Women United (BWU)

Urban League, San Diego County

Martin Luther King, Jr. Democratic Club

Delta Sigma Theta San Diego Alumnae Chapter

Mosque #8

The National Council of Negro Women (NCNW)