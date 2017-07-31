ERNEST MITCHELL

Ernest “Ernie” Mitchell September 14, 1947- July 6, 2017

Ernest was born on September 14, 1947 in Columbus, Mississippi, to the late Jerrie Mae and Jimmy Mitchell.

At an early age Ernest “Poochie” moved from Mississippi to Cleveland, Ohio to live with his Aunt and Uncle, Cornelia and Joseph White. He attended Cleveland Public Schools and graduated from East High in 1965. After graduation he enlisted to serve his country in The United States Navy (Ordnance Mechanics). While in the Navy he furthered his education and training in several areas including Leadership, Fire Control Technician and Fire Control System Radar Maintenance. Ernest was also decorated with the National Defense Service Medal. In June 1969 Mitchell was transferred from active duty to the Naval Reserve.

In March 1976 Ernest married Lueanna Benson and became father to Wanda and Sandra Benson and Sandra Benson and grandfather to Larry Benson.

Ernest worked for Exide Storage Battery Company(ESB) until their closing. A short time later he began his tenure with the United States Postal Service, transferring to California in 1991. He worked in California until his retirement in September of 2011 after 34 years of service.

Ernest accepted Christ at an early age and upon moving to California he joined Bay View Baptist Church pastored by Timothy Winters. In 2004 he joined Shadow Mountain Community Church under the leadership of Dr. David Jeremiah. At SMCC Mitchell faithfully attended and served His Lord at the church with Lueanna until he was required to devote his full attention to caring for her. Ernie was a friendly, gracious greeter for the Shadow Mountain Shuttle Ministry.

Mitchell leaves a loving family to cherish his memory-wife: Lueanna; children: Wanda Benson (Bedford OH), Sandra (Stanley) Harding; grandchildren: Larry (Lynette) Benson (Bedford OH) Shaunae and Iverson Harding; great-grandchildren: Japera, Cierra and Yamila Benson; brother: Cornell (Cathy) Mitchell (Columbus MS); two nieces. four nephews, four great nephews, one great niece , and a host of family and friends.