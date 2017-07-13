FREIDA LUTICA LEE

Freida Lutica Lee February 09, 1963- June 17, 2017

It was a gorgeous winter day in Chicago, Illinois on February 9th, 1963 when the Lord blessed this earth with an angel. Freida Lutica lee was born the third child out of ten siblings to her parents Mack Clipper and Florida Mae Lee. Growing up Freida was a loveable yet shy tomboy who enjoyed playing baseball and climbing fences. As a teenager, Freida loved the name Dale and dubbed that as her nickname, Freida attended Dusable High School located in Chicago’s Southside. Shortly after she gave birth to her oldest Child Candice Lutica Lee whom she adored. Freida relocated to San Diego, CA with her mother and siblings when she was seventeen. At the age of twenty, she gave birth to her second daughter Andrea La’Cole Hart who she loved equally as well. When Freida turned thirty-eight she was finally blessed with her baby boy that she always wanted when she gave birth to her miracle child Alvaro Angel Lopez.