HomeObituariesCalifornia Cremation and Burial ChapelFREIDA LUTICA LEE ReAuna Johnson Jul 13, 2017 California Cremation and Burial Chapel Freida Lutica Lee February 09, 1963- June 17, 2017 It was a gorgeous winter day in Chicago, Illinois on February 9th, 1963 when the Lord blessed this earth with an angel. Freida Lutica lee was born the third child out of ten siblings to her parents Mack Clipper and Florida Mae Lee. Growing up Freida was a loveable yet shy tomboy who enjoyed playing baseball and climbing fences. As a teenager, Freida loved the name Dale and dubbed that as her nickname, Freidaattended Dusable High School located in Chicago’s Southside. Shortly after she gave birth to her oldest Child Candice Lutica Lee whom she adored. Freida relocated to San Diego, CA with her mother and siblings when she was seventeen. At the age of twenty, she gave birth to her second daughter Andrea La’Cole Hart who she loved equally as well. When Freida turned thirty-eight she was finally blessed with her baby boy that she always wanted when she gave birth to her miracle child Alvaro Angel Lopez. Freida had a kind heart and when she loved someone she loved hard. Freida was very forgiving and always tried her hardest to help everyone she could and tried to save the world. Freida would give her last dollar and the shirt off her back if she knew someone was in need. Freida enjoyed music, dancing, and Kung foo movies. Freida loved and cherished her grandchildren Michael Keith Suber Jr., Myquan Mack Rafael Lee, Christopher Michael Wagner Jr. Atourica La’Cole Wagner, Maleia Monique Suber, Marcus Eugine Suber, Caiden Brandon-Scott Wagner and Aalaiya La’Cole Wagner. Freida Lutica Lee will always be forever loved, truly missed, dearly remembered by all her loved ones that she leaves behind as she makes her journey to heaven to be with her two brothers and sister and our father the king of all kings. Freida survived by her mother, children, grandchildren, three brothers and three sisters. Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website