GEORGE KING

George Melvin King was born on October 17th, 1923 to Joe and Bertha White King, in Athens, Tenn. George was the second to seven children. He was known by many as “Punch.” He was a man of unique qualities. He was a “Man’s Man,” and had a voice like Nat King Cole.”

Punch entered the Navy during World War II, where he became Boatswain Mate 2ndClass. He also boxed for the Navy’s Golden Gloves. Punch’s skills afforded him many opportunities as he advanced his career in the construction trades. He rose from Journeyman, to Foreman and finally Superintendent. George has constructed buildings from Chula Vista to Oxnard. He was the lead Foreman on the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church located on El Cajon, Blvd., where services are still being held today. George became one of the first African American construction Superintendents to work for a major construction firm in Southern California.

George King accepted Christ as his personal Savior and became a member of the Greater Antioch Church of God in Christ. Preceding him to Glory, his wife Oneida, parents Joe and Bertha, sisters, Margarete, Francis and Carole. He leaves to remember and honor his legacy, two sisters, Willie Jo and Vivian of Cleveland, OH; one brother, Harold Peoples of Tarboro, NC; three children, Patricia King of Sweetwater, TN, Sandra Foster-King, and Charles M. Kahalifa King of San Diego, CA; seven grandchildren, James “Nate” King, Charles King, Jr., Michelina King, Adrien King, Marne Foster, StaceyKing, and Brandon King. Twenty three great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family too numerous to mention, and the Greater Antioch family.

Services will be held Friday, October 20th, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Greenwood Mortuary,4300 Imperial Avenue, San Diego 92113.