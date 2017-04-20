GLORIA MARIA SPALDING-KING

GLORIA MARIA SPALDING-KING June 23, 1937-March 29, 2017

Gloria Maria Spalding-King was born on June 23, 1937 in the city of Colon, Panama to the late Mr. George Samuel Spalding and Mrs. Alberta King de Landecho.

Gloria was a determined woman who as a single parent, worked extremely hard and diligently to raise and support her seven children.

In 1984, Gloria immigrated to the United States and settled in San Diego, California. She spent the next several years working as a homemaker in private homes and later remained at home to care of her young grandchildren.

In 1988, Gloria joined the Linda Vista Second Baptist Church led by Pastor David C. Greene. She gave her life to Christ and enjoyed praying and worshiping with her church family.

She was preceded in death by her son, Roy Spalding; sisters, Georgia King and Brenda Spalding Grant; brothers, Robert Spalding, Joseph Spalding, Rudy Spalding, Clinton Spalding and Daniel Spalding.

Gloria Spalding-King entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at approximately 2 P.M. at Sharp Memorial Hospital in the city of San Diego. She leaves a legacy of love and family unity to her children, Gloria Galvan, Vilma Scarlett, Jaquelin King all of San Diego, California, Berta E. Wood, Robertino King and Elida Rosa King all of Colon, Panama; brothers, Gladstone Spalding of Willingboro, New Jersey, Ricardo Spalding of San Diego, California; Ricardo Landecho King, Cesar Landecho King, Miguel Landecho King, Reinaldo Landecho King, Alberto Landecho King and Guillermo Landecho King all of Panama; sisters, Vilma Spalding of Temecula, California; Clara Landecho King, Vilma Landecho King, Genarina Landecho King, Olga Landecho King and Carmen Landecho King all of Panama; seventeen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives and friends who will mourn her passing and celebrate the vibrant life that she lived.

Services were held Friday, April 14, 2017 at Linda Vista Second Baptist Church, interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.