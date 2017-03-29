If it is hot and happening now in the world of gospel music, Gospel on Demand is there. And this weekend, the 32nd Annual Stellar Awards is where Evangel and Walter Ko of Gospel on Demand Radio KPRZ 1210 captured everything from the pre-show nominations ceremony, radio announcer shows, red carpet appearances, private interviews to music workshops and discussions with top artists in the industry. The hosts of Gospel on Demand Radio have been your on-air connection to the world of gospel music and informative coverage of your favorite artists for the past three years on internet, satellite and traditional radio. And this past weekend they teamed up for intense, cutting-edge coverage of many amazing events during the Stellar Award in Las Vegas from March 23rd-25th

But they weren’t alone, our own television and social media host/personality, Lady A of “In These Streetz”, got personal with nominees during candid and humorous interviews about their lives, inspirations and aspirations in the gospel music industry for her pilot television show.

But when we weren’t here to just covering shows, MANDATE Records, Inc. artist, Chris White was the featured guest on a Nevada-based gospel music show. White was under the spotlight at Rigel Studios and provided an exclusive interview with West Coast Praze, hosted by Donna McAfee on KCHF-TV. White shared some behind-the-scene details about his upcoming project on the M.A.N.D.A.T.E. Records, Inc. label and his history in the music business.

This annual award show highlights and spotlights the accomplishments and contributions of today’s artists and gospel newcomers to keep our genre of worship in music relevant. The Stellar selection committee nominees were diverse and reflected a combination of relevance and appreciation for leading artists in the game and we were there to capture it all and bring exclusive interviews, photos and video coverage back home to share with you.

Tune into Gospel on Demand, G.O.D. Radio on KPRZ 1210 AM for in-depth interviews and visit us on Facebook for details on airtimes and dates on your favorites in gospel music today. And look for information on the premiere date for the live, interactive and dynamic show, These Streetz with television/media host, Lady A on www.mandaterecords.com.