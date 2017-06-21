Grammy® Award-Nominated Rendezvous Music Recording Artist and Guitar Virtuoso JONATHAN BUTLER is bringing his voice and musicianship to The San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival in San Diego, CA on Sunday, July 9 where he’ll perform his biggest hits and songs from his latest album Free. Butler’s warm vocals wrap around these refreshingly timeless songs to reach a wide spectrum of listeners with a blend of jazz, Gospel and contemporary worship.

Butler’s Free contains 11 rousing tracks, including the fan-favorite “I Am That I Am,” the title-track “Free,” “You Are The One,” and more. The album was produced by longtime collaborator and friend Luther “Mano” Hanes who also co-wrote “Where Would I Be” and “Never Find A Better Love.”

Butler has sold more than 1.8 million albums worldwide and continues touring the globe maintaining a comprehensive concert schedule and hosting special events such as his annual South African safari tour.

Born and raised in Cape Town during Apartheid, Jonathan Butler started singing and playing acoustic guitar as a child. Racial segregation and poverty during Apartheid has been the subject of many of his records. His first single was the first by a black artist played by white radio stations in racially segregated South Africa and earned a Sarie Award, South Africa’s equivalent to the Grammy Awards. Butler is known for achieving chart-topping success, Grammy ® nominations and other accolades for his recordings. His self-titled debut album put him on the map internationally and garnered two Grammy ® nominations, which include the R&B-pop vocal statement “Lies” and the poignant instrumental, “Going Home.” Butler, a multi-talented musician, produces, arranges, and plays guitar, bass and keyboards. The South African native has sold more than 1.8 million albums worldwide and tours the globe maintaining a comprehensive concert schedule. He has released several best-selling Gospel albums, most notably Gospel Goes Classical and Brand New Day, and his latest, Free.